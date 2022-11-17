CM Shinde Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Insulting Savarkar, 'Maharashtra Will Not Tolerate'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and stated people of Maharashtra will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. He was speaking at a symposium on Hindutva held at the Savarkar memorial.

Maharashtra CM was referring to repeated comments by Rahul Gandhi against the Hindutva ideologue, stating he wrote mercy petitions to the British when jailed in the Andamans and also worked for the British and against the Congress.

Veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde stated while the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was insulted, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray kept mum and took a soft stand. At the same event, MP Rahul Shevale who joined Eknath Shinde after the internal revolt in the party demanded the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently underway in Maharashtra should be stopped as the party has no respect for Maharashtra's revered figure VD Savarkar.

“The people of the state will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar under any circumstances,” Shinde warned at the symposium, organised on the eve of the 10th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

‘Mafiveer’

A soft approach is being taken against Veer Savarkar’s critics and he is being named as a ‘Mafiveer’ said CM Eknath Shinde, “Savarkar is frequently insulted. [he is addressed as] Mafiveer [by his critics for his mercy petitions]. We are seeing that a soft stand is being taken against them [those who insult Savarkar],” lashing out at Uddhav Thackeray, who is in alliance with the Congress.

Addressing a rally on November 15, Tuesday in Washim, as a part of his Yatra Gandhi said Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British, “He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions,” the Congress MP had said, further commenting he stated, “He used to take a pension from the British, work for them, and work against the Congress.”

CM Eknath CM referring to Uddhav Thackeray said Devendra Fadnavis, as the Leader of Opposition (November 2019-June 2022), had moved a resolution in the Assembly to honour Savarkar, but the then-chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and the Speaker had argued that such a step did not fit in House rules.

IMAGE: ANI / PTI