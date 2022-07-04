CM Shinde Records Easy Win; Congress MLAs Skip Voting: Top 10 Takeaways Of Maha Floor Test

A day after successfully appointing its Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government swept the vote of confidence on Monday registering a comfortable majority.

Here are the top 10 takeaways from today's floor test

1. The new Eknath Shinde-led government won the floor test by a 164-99 margin, proving his majority and cementing his position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

2. The ruling Sena-BJP coalition garnered votes from smaller parties and Independents, besides that of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde.

3. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi secured only 99 votes - 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier.

4. Two prominent Congress MLAs - Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar - walked into the state assembly after the Shinde camp had already proved a comfortable majority.

5. Youngest Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique, another Congress MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh, and NCP's Sangram Jagtap, who were present for the Speaker vote yesterday, did not show up today.

6. As per sources, Congress is likely to break away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. Development in this regard is expected in the next few days.

7. Repeating its stand in yesterday's Speaker's poll, two Samajwadi Party MLAs- Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh and one AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained from voting in the floor test.

8. While Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in prison, five other NCP MLAs remained absent from the trust vote for various reasons. They include Dattatray Vithoba Bharne, Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke, Anna Bansode, Dilip Dattatray Mohite, and Baban Shinde.

9. Other legislators who missed the vote of confidence include BJP's Mukta Tilak, Laxman Jagtap, Congress's Praniti Shinde, Ranjit Kamble, and AIMIM's Mufti Ismail Qasmi.

10. Several MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Aaditya Thackeray, left the House after the trust vote.