'CM Shinde Will Stand With Farmers,' Asserts Deepak Kesarkar; Promises Agrarian Reforms

As newly-elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde returns to Mumbai after holding one-on-one meetings with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Goa, the party spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar addressed a press conference Friday. Speaking to the media, Kesarkar asserted that CM Shinde will chair a meeting with the state Disaster Management in order to take stock of the heavy rainfall and flooding being reported across the state. He added that CM Shinde has also taken up a resolution to make Maharashtra free of farmer suicides.

"Eknath Shinde has taken this resolution that we will make Maharashtra free from farmer suicides. This will be our mission for the betterment of the state. He will stand with farmers and provide them support. We will make reforms as a large part of Maharashtra is dependent on agriculture. Also, CM is going to chair a meeting of the State disaster management department today in Mantralaya because of flooding due to heavy rainfall," said Deepak Kesarkar.

He further stated, "There was a question about Maharashtra's leadership. Now there's a Chief Minister who actually works and can go to any corner of the state. There is a Deputy CM who, despite being a former Chief Minister, didn't hesitate on taking the post of Deputy CM. Both of them have such knowledge and determination that if they come together, they can change Maharashtra. Our battle is not for us, but for the betterment of Maharashtra."

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister

Days after launching a rebellion against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis was announced his deputy.

Both of them were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai, merely 24 hours after the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A four-time MLA, Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. Fadnavis had earlier announced that he would stay out of the government, however, the party's command, the 51-year-old leader ‘agreed’ to take over as the deputy chief minister.

In October 2019, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the Maharashtra assembly elections, retaining power in the state. However, following a disagreement over the chief minister's post, the two parties separated. While the Sena formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, the BJP was left in the Opposition as the single-largest party in the state assembly.

(Image: Twitter-@MiEknathShinde/ANI)