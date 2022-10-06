Last Updated:

CM Shinde's Dussehra Speech Was Only About Justifying Coup, Offered Nothing To State: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech at a Dussehra rally did not offer anything to the state.  

Written By
Press Trust Of India
eknath shinde

Image: ANI


The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech at a Dussehra rally did not offer anything to the state.  

In a statement, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said, After almost 100 days in office, chief minister Eknath Shinde's speech was hollow on specifics. There was nothing for Mumbai or Maharashtra but the speech was only about self-glorification and justification of his coup."

The Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena held its own Dussehra rally at the MMRDA ground here earlier in the evening.

The government has no development roadmap for the state and hence CM Shinde could not announce a single welfare scheme in his speech, the NCP spokesperson claimed.

The chief minister has to justify his coup -- which brought down the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in June -- as he knows in his heart that the people have not accepted him, Tapase added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | Eknath Shinde takes on Uddhav on Dussehra: 'You joined those Balasaheb called scoundrels'
READ | Dussehra dangal: 'Traitors', 'betrayer', 'Katappa' - Uddhav, Shinde spar at Mumbai rallies
READ | Our rebellion was to save Shiv Sena, ideals of Bal Thackeray, Hindutva: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at rally
READ | Eknath Shinde asks Uddhav Thackeray to kneel down at Bal Thackeray's memorial & apologise
First Published:
COMMENT