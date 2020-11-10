CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thanks Party Workers As BJP Nears Victory In MP By-polls

Just as the BJP inches towards victory in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has remarked that the people have taken 'revenge' by defeating Congress in the State. In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, Chouhan stated that BJP's victory is equivalent to the victory of 'development, trust and justice'. As per the latest EC trends, the BJP has won 10 seats and is leading in nine while the Congress has won only a single seat and is leading in the other eight constituencies so far.

"This is the defeat of Congress' falsehood, betrayal and arrogance. Truth can be troubled, but it cannot be defeated. Congress leaders have disrespected each section of society. Congress has broken the trust of the people of Madhya Pradesh, hurt their sentiments and they have taken their revenge now," CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. The Chief Minister also thanked all the party members and workers for their support.

यह जीत है विकास की!

यह जीत है विश्वास की!

यह जीत है सामाजिक न्याय की!

यह जीत है लोकतंत्र की!



यह जीत है मध्यप्रदेश की जनता की!



जनता ने @BJP4MP को अपना आशीर्वाद और स्नेह दिया, हम पर विश्वास जताया, मैं प्रण लेता हूँ कि राज्य के कल्याण में कोई भी कमी नहीं आने दूंगा! #BJP4MP — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 10, 2020

मैं @BJP4MP के सभी सांसदों, विधायकों, जनप्रतिनिधियों और लाखों कार्यकर्ताओं को धन्यवाद देता हूँ और अभिनंदन करता हूँ, आप सभी ने सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी नीतियों को जन-जन तक पहुँचाया।



मैं प्रदेश की जनता को भी सहृदय धन्यवाद देता हूँ, आप सभी ने झूठ को नकार कर विकास का साथ दिया है! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 10, 2020

यह कांग्रेस के झूठ, फ़रेब, दम्भ और अहंकार की पराजय है!



सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, किंतु पराजित नहीं!



कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग का अपमान किया। प्रदेश के लोगों का विश्वास कांग्रेस ने तोड़ा, उनके मान-सम्मान और स्वाभिमान को ठेस पहुँचाई, लोगों ने उनसे बदला ले लिया। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 10, 2020

'Notetantra has won'

With the BJP inching towards victory, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh remarked that 'Notetantra has won, democracy has lost'. Repeating claims of EVM tampering, he said that there were several seats in which the Congress should not have lost, but did lose by 1000s of votes.

Democracy (Loktantra) has lost, Notetantra has won. EVMs are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any circumstance but we did by thousands of votes. We'll hold a meeting tomorrow and analyse the results," he said.

Responding to Digvijaya's claims, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan said, "Last time when his (Digvijaya Singh) party won 114 seats in the elections, then there was no issue in EVM? He never accepts the truth. He can only make excuses for the defeat of his party".

The Madhya Pradesh by-polls witnessed a 70.27 per cent voter turnout in the elections that were contested by a total of 355 candidates which included 12 Ministers as per the election commission officials. This was the first time that 28 assembly seats went to poll at the same time in the state after 25 sitting MLAs quit and joined BJP and contested the elections as BJP candidates. The rest three seats went to polls due to the death of sitting MLAs while one more Congress MLA resigned from his position recently.

