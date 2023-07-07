CM Shivraj Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Peed On In MP’s Sidhi; Kamal Nath Calls It 'gimmick'

The poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing massive political uproar after the Sidhi urination viral video surfaced. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 6 invited the victim at his residence in Bhopal, apologised to him for the incident, washed his feet as a mark of respect and had lunch with him, former CM Kamal Nath on the other hand termed the entire episode a ‘gimmick’. Kamal Nath reacted by saying, “The tribal community will never forgive him. No matter how many feet he washes."

Talking to the media personnel, the former CM took a dig at the whole apology display at CM Shivraj’s residence and said, "He who has a clear soul doesn't need a camera. But it was all nothing less than a gimmick, where the only thing important was the camera. This camera politics of Shivraj Singh Chouhan would not last for long."

This incident is preview of tribal's situation under BJP rule, alleges Kamal Nath

“This Sidhi urination incident has tarnished the image of Madhya Pradesh in the entire nation. It has brought to fore the truth of the law and order situation in the state after 18 years of the BJP rule. This is a preview of the condition of the tribal communities in the state and how justice is being served to them,” Kamal Nath asserted adding that only 10 percent of such incidents against tribal people comes to light, while 90 percent went unnoticed.

Member of Parliament (Chhindwara, MP), Kamal Nath also took to Twitter to criticise the CM over the incident and wrote, "The abhorrent act (urinating) by BJP worker Pravesh Shukla with a tribal brother is extremely unfortunate. BJP leaders' arrogance of power is at its peak and the party has made Madhya Pradesh a den of crime. Now that the tribal brothers of the state have made up their mind to overthrow the power of the BJP, the Chief Minister is doing numerous gimmicks to prove himself a tribal well-wisher. But now the real face of the BJP leaders has been revealed and they will definitely get a befitting reply."

Political parties on political gain spree

The incident, wherein one accused namely Pravesh Shukla was caught in a video clip urinating on a tribal man identified as Dashmat Rawat, has dragged the attention of the entire nation. After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, all the political parties jumped in to grab as much political mileage as they could out of the incident. In this thread, on July 5, the leaders from both the ruling and the opposition party rushed to the scene of the incident and announced their support to the victim’s family.

Ever since the video has gone viral, the BJP has been facing brickbats from all quarters, forcing them to rush into damage control mode. While the Congress seems to be in no mood to let go the chance to gain political advantage out of the incident. As CM Shivraj Singh ordered stringent action against the accused including bulldozing of his house, the Congress party workers staged protests across the state against the government.

Amid all the political events taking place in the state, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 7 morning met victim Dashmat Rawat, the tribal labourer at the Chief Minister’s House and had lunch with him. During the time, the CM asked about the victim’s well-being and assured him of remaining in touch in future.

