Punjab CM Singh Holds Meeting, Asks Officials To Focus On Core Sectors

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh chaired a meeting wherein he asked his government officials to focus on core sectors of education, health. The meeting was held with the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab on Friday.

Punjab Govt's new focus

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh asked the Deputy Commissioners to prioritize the core sectors of education, health, power and water for ensuring quality of life of citizens across the state.

At the meeting, CM Singh asked to prioritise the core sectors in order to ensure a better quality of life for the citizens across the state. He directed them to extensively monitor various development and welfare schemes related to these focus sectors. He also ensured that there was a strict implementation of such programmes.

The CM's message was to reassure the people that the Punjab government was that of the people and that it was focused on "collectively strive to improve the lives of all Punjabis." To ensure smooth delivery of citizen-centric services, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to personally keep close tabs on the functioning of the ''Sewa Kendras'' in order to curtail the pendency of applications for seeking various citizen services.

Recently, the State government announced that it will be rolling out a project on a pilot basis. The project is to connect 300 HWCs with Tele Medicine Hub. Telemedicine hub is the site from where a medical practitioner delivers service through a telecommunication system. The Hub will be established in Sector 9, Chandigarh under the supervision of 5 Doctors and 1 Tele Medicine operator (TMO). Training of the TMOs has also been done by CDAC, Mohali. TMOs have further imparted the training to CHOs (Community Health Officer) for the smooth functioning of the TMH programs in the villages.

Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health and Family Welfare Minister said that after witnessing the overwhelming response of 1365 HWCs across the State, the Punjab Government is now going to connect the 300 centres with the Telemedicine Hub to provide the Comprehensive Primary Health Services in rural areas.

