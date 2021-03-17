CM Sonowal Calls Congress-AIUDF 'poisonous Powers', Vows To Defeat The 'enemies Of Assam'

Ahead of the assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-AIUDF alliance in the state calling them 'poisonous powers.' Asserting that the Mahajot alliance would 'destroy the state', Sonowal vowed that the BJP would defeat the 'enemy of Assam' and work for the state's development.

"The BJP will not allow these poisonous powers to run our government. The Congress and Badruddin Ajmal led-AIUDF -- the Mahajot-- are the main enemies of Assam. They will destroy the state. Whatever hardship and sacrifice we face, we will defeat the enemy of Assam," said Sonowal, while addressing a rally in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district.

"Congress see vote bank in infiltrators. In Kerala, the Congress has allied with Muslim League, in West Bengal, they forged an alliance with ISF and in Assam with Ajmal. In the last five years, we have fulfilled the promises made in 2016 to make Assam corruption-free, pollution-free, and militancy-free. Our government is committed to working for the development of Assam," he added.

Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF is the main enemy of Assam. We will not allow these poisonous powers to run our Govt. Come whatever sacrifice or hardship, we will defeat these enemies of Assam. pic.twitter.com/m9od3OSx3x — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 16, 2021

Congress & AIUDF join hands

The Congress has formed a broad-based alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF), and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assam assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house. However, its alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal's AIDUF had drawn ire from both within and outside the party folds.

Today will be remembered as historic day in Assam politics forever where five political parties, CPM,CPI,CPI(ML), ANCHALIK GANA MORCHA & AIUDF have united with Congress to oust BJP & save Assam. Declared in a PC with @bhupeshbaghel, @JitendraSAlwar, @MukulWasnik & others pic.twitter.com/CUUiMV3sis — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) January 19, 2021

As per reports, the'Mahajot' alliance formed to 'save Assam' was initiated by late CM Tarun Gogoi, who had reached out to Ajmal to seal a Congress-AIUDF alliance for the 2021 elections. The alliance is heavily banking on the uncertainty around the CAA-NRC-NPR decisions of the BJP government which was heightened in the state after over 19 lakh names were found missing from the NRC list released earlier last year.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.