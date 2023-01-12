CM Stalin Moves Resolution On Sethusamudram Project In TN Assembly; BJP MLA Vows Support

A resolution on the issue of the Sethusamudram project was adopted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on Thursday.

“If the Sethusamudram project is accomplished, more than 50,000 people would get employment. This was pointed out by our former CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” Stalin said.

The DMK president added, "Sethusamudram is Anna and Kalaingar’s dream project. Under the BJP government, only one waterway of the Sethusamudram project has been planned so far. The Prime Minister at the time (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) allocated funds for developing this waterway. It is only because of political reasons that the BJP opposed the Sethusamudram project. Then CM Jayalalitha was in favour of the Sethusamudram project but, all of a sudden, she, too, changed her stand and filed a case against the project.”

BJP MLA Nayinar Nagendharan favoured the Sethusamudram project

While Tamil Nadu CM accused the BJP of attempts to sink the project, BJP MLA Nayinar Nagendharan was seen favouring the Sethusamudram project, saying, “We worship Ramar (Lord Ram). There should not be any damage to Ramar Bridge as Lord Ram had set foot in it. We support this resolution.”

He added, "The Union Government has already shared details of where and how the Sethusamudram project could be implemented in Parliament. We never said the project cannot be implemented. I would be happy if the Sethusamudram project is implemented as I belong to the south of Tamil Nadu."

“We worship Ramar. If the project can be implemented without damaging the Ramar bridge, we are ready and willing to support it. We also have to factor in the environmental fallout, if any, while implementing this project,” added the BJP leader.

The AIADMK leader Pollachi Jeyaraman said, "It pains us as the Assembly resolution mentions Ramar as a fictional character. There are as many as 100 crore devout followers of Lord Ram. We request that this reference be expunged from the draft statement of the resolution. Ramar is Avathara Purushar.”

The big waterway Sethusamudram project proposes to join the Palk Strait with the Gulf of Mannar. The project is supported as it could bring economic glory to Tamil Nadu and the country.

The grand waterway project was initiated in 2005

The project, which was initiated in 2005, was paused after protests by rightwing groups, that claimed that such a project could affect the ‘Ram Setu’ bridge.

Protests against the project were also held by various environmentalists and activists, who said that there could be harmful environmental effects in Rameswaram.

The DMK government had committed to the completion of the project while it was campaigning for the 2021 Assembly polls.

(With input from ANI)