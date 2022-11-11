CM Stalin Targets Governor Over Release Of Rajiv Gandhi’s Killers, ‘Lesson For Him On...’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin targeted the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the day the Supreme Court released all the six convicts involved in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Stalin stated the release of the convicts is a lesson to the Governor on how not to sit on decisions referred by the state cabinet for a long period.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu state cabinet on September 9, 2018, had advised the Governor to pardon Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, however, he didn’t act on the plea. The convict was later released by the Supreme Court using its extraordinary powers under Article 142.

Releasing a statement on the release CM Stalin said, "Following Perariwalan, the Supreme Court has released 6 people including Nalini, a victory for our strong legal battles and humanity! The victory of democratic theory so that the government's decisions should not be shelved by those in appointed positions!"

‘Release of convicts a victory for us’

Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling on November 11 to release all the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, CM Stalin stated, “This verdict is also proof of how a Governor should not sit upon the resolutions taken by a state Assembly. We fought tirelessly against the Governor who sat upon the Cabinet decision. Perarivalan’s release was the first step. Now the release of all other convicts is definitely a victory for us.”

DMK’s chief narrating the efforts taken by the party through the years fighting for the release of the convicts stated, “We have always fought for their release. In the 2000s it was DMK that reduced Nalini’s sentence. We have continuously stressed upon their release as well. We have been fighting for this right from when we were the Opposition. We have been fighting in courts as well as pushing the PM and President on the same.”

Six convicts released over 30 years

The Supreme Court on November 11 ordered the release of Nalini Sriharan and five other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for over 30 years in jail.

Besides Nalini, the others jailed for the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and RP Ravichandran. The Supreme Court cited the "satisfactory behaviour" of the convicts and further added they had acquired degrees, written books and also engaged in social service.

