'CM Sukhu-led Govt Completely Disturbed Regional Balance In Himachal:' State BJP Chief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was slammed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Kashyap as he alleged that the steps towards development that were initiated by Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government have been taken back by the ruling Himachal government.

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said that there has been a transformation by the Sukhu government, whose part 1 has been the rise in the cost of diesel.

He said, "For part 1, while Jai Ram Ramesh made the diesel prices cheaper, this government has increased the diesel prices by Rs 3. It will also lead to a rise in the charges of the tyre truck with cargo, an will further increase inflation."

Himachal's economy financially strained due to a CPS appointment

Kashyap also alleged that due to the appointment of the Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), the ruling government has financially strained Himachal Pradesh's economy. He continued, "For part 2, while the Jai Ram Thakur government didn't make a single Chief Parliamentary Secretary in its tenure, this government has increased the financial burden on Himachal Pradesh by making six CPSs in such a short tenure."

The Himachal BJP chief also charged heavily at the incumbent government and alleged that it had disturbed the regional balance of the state.

"For part 3, this government has completely disturbed the regional balance in the cabinet. It has included five ministers and CPS from the three Shimla constituencies only. Several regions like Kangra, Una, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur have been ignored," he said.

Suresh Kashyap emphasised the closure of various factories in Himachal. Further, he remarked, "For part 4, several things are getting closed now. First, 619 offices got closed, and now two big cement factories have got closed. This will severely affect the livings of the 30,000 families and will lead to the state incurring a loss of around Rs 118 crore."

Himachal Pradesh cabinet expands

On Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet was expanded with seven more ministers joining the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu camp, after a month of assuming the post of Chief Minister.

The 7 MLAs, including Vikramaditya Singh, who took oath as cabinet ministers were Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh.