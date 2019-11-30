CM Thackeray Slams Fadnavis, Says 'oath-taking In Shivaji & My Parents' Name Isn't A Sin'

Soon after proving his government's majority in the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has responded on the claims made by former CM Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking at the assembly, CM Thackeray began by thanking everyone in the house for supporting him to lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Hitting back at former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, CM Thackeray said that if swearing-in in name of Chhatrapati Shivaji is a sin, then he is ready to commit the sin again and again.

CM Thackeray said: "I am coming here for the first time, I was nervous. I will take over my enemies in open. Actually they are political opponents. But this is not the culture of Maharashtra. If taking oath in name of Shivaji and my parents is a sin then I will be glad to commit this sin many times. Ideologies of the opponents may be different but pointing out petty things and labelling them as a crime is not the culture of Maharashtra. This is not the Maharashtra I expect. Our country is ours. We are all Shivaji's desecendant."

Devendra Fadnavis' claims

Earlier Devendra Fadnavis said that the oath-taking and the session was illegal. "Today's session is invalid. The last assembly session was ended with the national anthem. It is an unconstitutional session. The oath taken by MLAs is also invalid, as the format has been mentioned in the Constitution. Some people invoked Bal Thackeray in their oaths, they removed his title. The CM's oath and vote of the MLAs are completely invalid and illegal. Never before in India have we seen that the protem Speaker was removed. In the history of the House, it has never happened that a floor test is held while the Speaker elections are not conducted. There shouldn't be a floor test. If their Speaker is not elected, their government will fall. That is why they are using tactics."



Uddhav Thackeray wins floor test

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

