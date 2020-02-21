CM Uddhav Arrives In Delhi Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi; Son Aaditya Accompanies Him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived in the national capital on Friday afternoon ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. This is Thackeray's first visit to Delhi after taking over as the CM of Maharashtra. In a surprising development, his son Aaditya who handles the Environment, Protocol and Tourism Ministry has accompanied him on this visit. On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is not part of Thackeray's delegation.