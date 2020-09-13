CM Uddhav Claims 'plot To Defame Maharashtra; My Silence Isn't Weakness'; Won't Elaborate

Addressing his state after almost three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about a number of issues including the importance of following the COVID-19 guidelines even as everything is opening up in Unlock phases, his government's fight for Maratha reservation and strategy for fighting the pandemic, on Sunday. However, CM Thackeray failed to make any direct reference to the numerous criticism and controversies that have surrounded his administration and his party, namely the attack on ex-Navy veteran Madan Sharma, the Shiv Sena vs Kangana Ranaut tussle, Sena's threat to Republic, arrest of Republic's Reporter Anuj and crew by Mumbai Police, and the allegations surfacing in the SSR investigation and embarrassment dealt to the Mumbai police in its erstwhile botched probe.

Uddhav claims 'attempt to defame Maharashtra', doesn't elaborate

Nevertheless, CM Uddhav Thackeray, at the beginning of his speech, while highlighting the situation of COVID In the state and the criticism related to it, said that his 'silence should not be taken for weakness', and he is well aware of those trying to 'defame Maharashtra.' He also said that he is ready for any sort of political storm that comes his way. In a jibe of sorts, CM Uddhav also said that former CM and current leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is in Bihar. CM Uddhav's silence on the issues comes even as his party - via Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana - targeted Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and even justified nepotism and BMC's action on Kangana's office.

'Silence should not be taken for weakness': CM Uddhav

Thanking all parties in Maharashtra for the success of the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature, CM Uddhav said that "some of them started playing politics, and plotted to malign the image of Maharashtra." He then said that his silence should not be mistaken as "a sign of weakness."

#BREAKING | I want to speak about how Maharashtra is being defamed; because I'm not speaking doesn't mean I don't have answers: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/XcFrsdf9DZ — Republic (@republic) September 13, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav on COVID

"In mission begin again we are making all efforts to restore normalcy. The administration will have to fine if citizens fail to wear a mask. COVID crisis may not be the last crisis that may be another waiting to strike. If you don't want to go under lockdown again then follow all safety norms. We are launching a campaign 'My family-My responsibility' from September 15, to fight the COVID19 pandemic. It is not possible for the state to check everyone, but we are trying. The opposition has criticized that I have not been to worst affected areas but I am reaching out to remote areas through video conferencing."

#LIVE | Opposition has been alleging that I've not been to heavily-effected places, but I've been taking stock via videoconferencing; It's important to put emphasis on such tools: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; Tune in here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/BaY8ZvmwR4 — Republic (@republic) September 13, 2020

Maha CM on Maratha reservation

Speaking about the Maratha reservation, CM Uddhav said that his government will approach the Supreme Court to revoke the interim stay. "It is quite surprising that SC has granted stay on Maratha quota which was not expected and needed. I am holding dialogue with all parties and on Maratha reservation all parties had supported the government. I also spoke to Leader of Opposition who is in Bihar currently, he said he is with the government on the issue. An able legal team has been put in place and they have argued effectively and our demand was to refer the issue to a larger bench, The apex court has however granted stay on the Reservation. But we are united on Maratha quota issue and working out a way to approach the court. I urge you to avoid agitation and morchas in the present Covid crisis."

#LIVE | We have ensured that Maharashtra's fight is legally strong in the Supreme Court: CM Uddhav Thackeray transitions to Maratha quota; Tune in for #BREAKING updates from his address to the state here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/IcMLjF8lc3 — Republic (@republic) September 13, 2020

He additionally addressed his administration's success on the farm-loan waiver front and assured them that they shouldn't be worried about floods.

#LIVE | I'd have loved it if he'd admitted certain things, regretted certain things. To stay silent on some of the democratic issues of the state - I'd have expected him to maturely address: Swapnil Kothari, Sr lawyer, on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/LJsKIV4f3X — Republic (@republic) September 13, 2020

