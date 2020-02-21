After Meeting PM Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray Defies Allies Congress-NCP On CAA, NRC & NPR

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the Centre’s explanation on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Flanked by party MP Sanjay Raut and son Aaditya, he revealed that many issues pertaining to the state such as pending GST dues, PM Fasal Bima Yojana were discussed. Moreover, he mentioned that the PM assured him cooperation from the Centre for the development of Maharashtra.

Thackeray admitted that NRC, NPR and CAA had figured in the conversation with the PM. Reiterating his stance expressed in an interview with party mouthpiece Saamana recently, he observed that no individual needed to worry about the CAA as it was a legislation to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries. Maintaining that NPR was a regular exercise like the Census, he also showcased his trust for the Home Ministry’s answer in the Lok Sabha that a nationwide NRC would not be implemented.

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & Minister Aaditya Meet PM Modi At 7LKM In Delhi

PMC Bank crisis discussed

On a question pertaining to the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, Thackeray noted that he had given an appropriate answer in Maharashtra itself. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Protocol, Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the PMC Bank scam, ban on single-use plastic, renewable energy and urban forests also figured in the talks with PM Modi. This was the Maharashtra CM’s first meeting with the PM in the national capital after taking oath in November 2019.

The issues of GST compensation to States, including Maharashtra, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, Central Road Fund, Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana pending proposals and the PMC bank were discussed with the Hon’ble Prime Minister — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 21, 2020

Read: CM Uddhav Felicitates GST Bhavan Employee Who Saved The National Flag From Being Burnt

I had the opportunity to discuss environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solarising highways, the ban on single use disposable plastics with the Hon’ble PM. I briefed him about about the urban forests we are creating in Maharashtra — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 21, 2020

Read: 'He Should Understand Coalition Dharma': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury On Uddhav's CAA Remarks

Rift in MVA

The meeting of the Thackeray father-son duo with the PM assumes significance after the increase in the frequency of differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. For instance, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposed the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case to the NIA, the Maharashtra CM gave the green signal for the NIA probe. Furthermore, he has defied the Congress party and NCP in backing the Centre on CAA and NPR.

Read: Amid Rift With MVA Allies Over CAA & NPR, CM Uddhav Thackeray Summons Cabinet Meeting