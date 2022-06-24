Last Updated:

CM Uddhav Holds Review Meeting; Asserts 'Politics Will Go On, Give Priority To Common Man'

In a review meeting held with senior officials, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed to prioritise the common man's issues and said that politics will go on.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Maharashtra

IMAGE: @CMOMaharashtra 


Amid the unprecedented political uncertainty facing Shiv Sena, in a review meeting held with senior officials, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed to prioritise issues of the common man and said that politics will go on. He assessed the Coronavirus situation, annual pilgrimage in Pune, sowing and disaster management with divisional commissioners and collectors. 

CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Bring to my attention people-related work on an urgent basis," according to the CMO's Twitter handle. Emphasising on the need to concentrate on the issues of the common man, CM Uddhav stressed that politics will go on, the government should not stop and continue to concentrate on daily issues of common people.  

Uddhav Thackeray reviews monsoon situation, COVID, Sowing & Disaster Management, Pune pilgrimage 

CM Uddhav Thackeray picked up issues of immediate importance in a review meeting with divisional commissioners, collectors, Commissioners of municipal Corporations, various departments of Mantralaya. Broadly, he reviewed the Coronavirus situation, Kharif sowing, availability of fertilisers, disaster management in the light of the progress of the monsoon, and preparations for the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage. The message from the CM to the officials was to rush to him in case of work of immediate importance.

Given the increasing spread of COVID-19 in various districts of Maharashtra, the CM stressed on the importance of taking care of senior citizens. Moreover to stem the spread of the disease, imposing mask compulsion in local trains was also discussed. 

CM also laid emphasis on sounding alert to citizens living in landslide-prone areas. When informed about the gathering of 7-8 lakh pilgrims in Pune on the occasion of the annual pilgrimage, CM Thackeray asked the officials to apprise the pilgrims to be aware of the seriousness of Corona and take due care of their health.

Agricultural secretary Eknath Davale informed about the amount of sowing conducted thus far in the state, and stated that sowing has been done on 13 lakh hectares as compared to 23 lakh hectares last year. The CM asked to undertake sowing taking into account the uncertainty of rains and advise the farmers accordingly.

Image: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra 

Tags: Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena
First Published:
