Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Includes Names With Alleged 2G Scam Links In Key Real Estate Panel

On Monday, the formation of a steering committee to review issues concerning the real estate sector in Maharashtra sparked off a controversy. For, it included real estate developers Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka who were accused of quid pro quo in the 2G spectrum scam during the tenure of Congress-led UPA. Vinod Goenka’s father KM Goenka has reportedly been a family friend of NCP chief Sharad Pawar for more than three decades.

At the same time, it is important to note that Balwa and Goenka were acquitted in the case in 2018. The other members in this committee are Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Anil Parab and leading developers such as Niranjan Hiranandani, Rajan Bandlekar, Nayan Shah, Shahid Balwa, Boman Irani, Ajay Ashar, Vinod Goenka, Dominic Rommel, and Dilip Thakkar. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary and the Municipal Commissioners of Thane and Mumbai would be a part of this committee as well.

'The developers must help the government'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the formation of the steering committee at a meeting with a delegation comprising members of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI). While the delegation demanded fiscal concessions for the real estate sector, the government conveyed its final plan for a unified Development Control Rule (DCR) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). On this occasion, Thackeray asked for the cooperation of the developers in providing homes to slum dwellers at a juncture when most of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects were lagging behind.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “Developers should help the government realise the dream of providing homes to slum dwellers at a time when a lot of SRA projects were dragging. The ready reckoner rates must also align with the carpet area and the market rates for the cost of housing to rationalise. The developers must help the government in this endeavour.”

In 2019, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government approved several fiscal concessions such as removal of development cess on additional FSI component and reduction in the premium charged in case of commercial projects, information technology parks. However, many of them are yet to be implemented due to the absence of a unified DCR in the state. These concessions are expected to cost approximately Rs.800 crore to the state exchequer.

