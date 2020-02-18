CM Uddhav Now Parrots Centre: 'no Talk On NRC; CAA Won't Harm Anyone, NPR & Census Same'

In a big statement on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has backed the centre over CAA, NRC, NPR. In what may act as a reason for rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Thackeray has reiterated that NRC has not been discussed by the Central government. He said that even if CAA is implemented in the state, it will not harm anyone. About NPR, he said that it is same as the census. His remarks come days after his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray dared him to take action against the Bangladeshi and Pakistani illegal migrants.

He said: "CAA, NRC are different and NPR is different. Even If CAA implemented in Maharashtra, it will not cause any harm to anyone. There is no talk on NRC.. and now when NPR is concerned, this is as same as census which held every 10 years. This will also not affect anyone."

Earlier, in an interview to Saamana, Uddhav Thackeray echoed cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s stance that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country. He opined that this was originally the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray. He had also overruled the objection by the Congress over National Population Register and has decided to roll out NPR from May 1. He had also said that there was no need to fear the Citizenship Amendment Act, but asserted his government will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens to be implemented as it would "impact people of all religions"

Uddhav backed CAA, not NRC

Earlier, while slamming the National Register of Citizens, Thackeray contended that there was no need for Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Maharashtra. Talking to Sena mouthpiece Saamana, he acknowledged that the NRC had not been announced at the national level yet.

“NRC has not come yet. There is no meaning in the march and protest against it. There is no necessity for Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Maharashtra,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav asserted that his government would not implement the NRC. Moreover, he opined that this would harm both Hindus as well as Muslims. Citing the Assam example, he maintained that one didn’t become a traitor just by opposing the NRC. Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “NRC is not just troublesome for Muslims. Firstly, NRC will not come. More importantly, we will not let it come. However, if BJP does decide to implement the NRC, it will cause a problem for you and me, the country’s Hindus and people belonging to all religions. In that sense, NRC is religion-neutral. The NRC will trouble Hindus as well.”

