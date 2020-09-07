CM Uddhav Thackeray Takes Veiled Dig At Kangana Ranaut Amid Her Tiff With Shiv Sena

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took an indirect swipe at Kangana Ranaut amid her war of words with Shiv Sena. He mentioned that many persons from other parts of the country came to Maharashtra to earn their livelihood. He lamented that some persons are not grateful to the state despite earning their fame in the state.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Many people from across the country come to Mumbai and Maharashtra. They earn their livelihood. They earn fame. Some people are grateful to Maharashtra and some people are not."

War of words with Shiv Sena

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai.

Maintaining that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. In a shocking development, Raut refused to backtrack from his stance and used a cuss word against the Manikarnika actor.

Stressing that the Sena MP does not represent the spirit of Maharashtra, Ranaut expressed shock at the use of such foul language. In her tweet, she reiterated that she would return to Mumbai on September 9. Owing to the Y-grade security granted by the Centre, 11 CRPF personnel will be present in her security detail.

Probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. The Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau have registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and other persons. Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested multiple individuals including Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, and helper Dipesh Sawant. Rhea has already been questioned by the NCB twice and has been summoned again on Tuesday.

