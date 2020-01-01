Portfolios Pending & Netas Miffed, CM Uddhav Walks Tightrope With Multiple MVA Meetings

Amid the tussle over the distribution of portfolios after the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Congress ministers such as Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday. Later, the Sena is scheduled to hold a meeting with NCP leaders after which all the three parties would sit together to finalise the allocation of portfolios. As per sources, the Cabinet portfolios could be announced late in the night on Wednesday itself.

Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Additionally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya has been inducted as a Minister.

Discontent in MVA

However, there was considerable disgruntlement, with Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksha lashing out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not issuing an invitation to its allies for the oath ceremony. Moreover, a section of the Maharashtra Congress leadership is unhappy with the choice of the ministers and the portfolios promised to them, as per sources. Also, Sena MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut has publicly voiced his disappointment on not featuring in the Cabinet.

NCP MLA takes a U-turn

In a huge sigh of relief for NCP on December 31, Prakash Solanke– the legislator from Majalgaon constituency has decided not to resign. This comes after his long meeting with senior leaders of the party such as Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and Dhananjay Munde. Earlier, Solanke had decided to submit his resignation as an MLA and stay away from politics.

However, he admitted that he was primarily disappointed owing to being left out of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. According to him, the appeal of the workers from his assembly constituency and talks with senior leaders made him change his mind. Moreover, Solanke stated that he was withdrawing his resignation on the instructions of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

