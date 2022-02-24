CM Uddhav's 'dirty Dozen' Will Go To Jail Soon': Kirit Somaiya On Nawab Malik's Arrest

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya talking to News Agency ANI commented on the burning Nawab Malik issue. The BJP leader said that it's a start and other 'dirty dozen ghotalebaaz' of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey will soon go to jail. Somaiya's remark comes a day after the arrest of Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) minister Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik is arrested in a money laundering case connected to absconding fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. Kirit Somaiya also added some other names which he thinks will land up in jail with 'Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh.' Somaiya jokingly commented on the situation and said Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackrey will soon be conducting cabinet meets from the jail virtually.

"The 'Dirty Dozen of Uddhav Thackrey will go to jail. Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have already gone, others will soon follow suit. Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Sujit Patkar, Ajit Pawar, Bhavana Gawali, Hasan Mushrif, Anand Adsul, Pratap Sarnaik, Jitender Awhad, Waikar (Ravindra Waikar) are left. The 'Dirty Dozen' of Uddhav Thackrey will go to jail. Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have already gone, others will follow them behind." BJP leader said to ANI.

Kirit Somaiya alleged that Nawab Malik and his son-in-law has connections with Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker and a drug syndicate. Accusing the arrest minister he said, "He had relations with Haseena Parkar and the Underworld, his son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case. His son-in-law and Malik himself have connections with drug syndicate and investigation must take place for this too."

The saffron party leader continuing his series of allegations accused Nawab Malik had bought properties around Mumbai at 'throwaway' prices from a TADA accused criminal. He averred, "He had relations with Haseena Parka and the Underworld, his son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case. His son-in-law and Malik himself have connections with drug syndicate and investigation must take place for this too."

Nawab Malik in ED custody

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 23, sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to eight days of ED remand till March 3. In its remand copy, the ED mentioned that the association of Malik with D-company members was clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED from authorities and in the course of its searches.

The ED argued that Nawab Malik and the sister of Dawood Ibrahim-- Haseena Parker planned to usurp a prime property worth crores lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother. For usurping this property, members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuinity' over this criminal act.

