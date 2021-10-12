CM Vijayan Wants To Build 'New Kerala', Aims To Give 20 Lakh Jobs, Promote Tourism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Tuesday that he wants to construct a new Kerala and that his government aims to create 20 lakh jobs. He stated that the government is attempting to establish an environment in which people who wish to work throughout the country and abroad may do so. He also stated that the state government is working to engage with global firms in order to provide job opportunities for youth.

We want to build a new Kerala. We are aiming to give 20 lakh jobs & formulated a comprehensive project. The govt is trying to create an atmosphere where people who want to work across the country & abroad get such opportunities: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/R3KdCxEjKB — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

"We want to build a new Kerala. We are aiming to give 20 lakh jobs & formulated a comprehensive project. The govt is trying to create an atmosphere where people who want to work across the country & abroad get such opportunities," said Kerala Chief Minister.

Vijayan added, "The state government is also taking steps to collaborate with global companies to bring employment opportunities for youth. We also urge companies to bring more investment to Kerala, promoting the state's tourism, health, and higher education sector."

Kerala government offers interest-free loans

Those working in the tourism industry will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to Rs 10,000, with no collateral required. The government has established a revolving fund with an initial capacity of Rs 10 crore as part of its efforts to revitalise the industry, which employs thousands across the state. According to Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas, the government has issued an order in this regard.

People working in a variety of tourism-related activities who are members of any of the registered organisations will be eligible for the loan. Those working in units that are registered with the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission are also eligible. Tour operators, travel agencies, tourist taxi operators, houseboat and shikara boat operators, hotels, resorts, restaurants, serviced villas, tourist farms, ayurveda centres, adventure tourism ventures, micro-units under Responsible Tourism, performing and martial arts troupes, and tour guides with a licence from India Tourism or Kerala Tourism will be eligible for assistance.

Kerala CM meets Yogi

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened an emergency meeting to address the coal problem. Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty stated that the state will decide whether to impose power cuts after October 19. Also, in light of the state's continuous power supply issue, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting on Monday, October 11, to discuss whether load shedding will be implemented.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Shutterstock/PTI/Kerala Tourism-Instagram