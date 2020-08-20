CM Will Talk To Centre Before Taking Action On Banning SDPI & PFI: Karnataka Home Minister

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted at a delay in recommending the ban on SDPI and PFI. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the SDPI played a key role in the Bengaluru violence. In one video, SDPI leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

After being apprised in detail regarding the Bengaluru violence, Bommai mentioned that the Cabinet appreciated the timely action of the police. He recalled that the violence has spiralled to other parts of the state in earlier incidents. According to the Karnataka Home Minister, CM BS Yediyurappa would first talk to the Centre following which action pertaining to banning of SDPI and PFI shall be taken. He stressed that banning an organization was a meticulous job.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai remarked, "The Cabinet was apprised in detail regarding the incident of KJ Halli and DJ Halli. The Cabinet also appreciated the timely action of the police to contain the violence, otherwise, it would have spread all over the state. In previous cases, there was a repercussion all throughout the state. However, this time we have contained it. Secondly, the Cabinet also appreciated the recovery and appointment of the Claims Commission. The CM has said that he will talk to the Centre and then, further action will be taken regarding banning of SDPI and PFI."

"You have to collect all records meticulously. There is a rule to do it. The banning of organizations has to be done by law. It is a meticulous job. We will do it," he added.

The Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen, who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, at least 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. On August 17, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits. The Karnataka High Court shall be approached for the appointment of Claim Commissioner. Furthermore, he noted that stringent action had been initiated against the culprits of the Bengaluru violence including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.