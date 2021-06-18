CM Yediyurappa Denies Resentment Among Karnataka BJP MLAs; Affirms 'no Member Is Worried'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday denied any political rebellion among BJP MLAs and said that all issues will be discussed to clear the confusion amongst members.

Amid speculation of resentment among the Karnataka BJP members Yediyurappa said, "There is no confusion. Only one or two people spoke something to the media and that is being highlighted. They are doing it from the beginning. In-charge Arun Singh has not even met them, there is no confusion. No Cabinet member is worried."

Reacting to the allegations of BJP MLC AH Vishwanath about change in state leadership, the CM said that the party high command will decide about action against him. Vishwanath has earlier said that 80% of the BJP legislators who met Arun Singh on Thursday felt that leadership in the state should be changed for the survival of the party.

"I have already spoken to the party in charge before on issues concerning the functioning of government, party, transparency and our responsibility towards people. There's corruption. His (CM) son, Vijayendra seems to be involved in all the state departments. The public is talking about intervention and corruption of his son," Vishwanath told ANI.

Regarding state affairs, Yediyurappa said he will be holding a core committee meeting later in the day to discuss political issues, floods and other matters. "There will be a core committee meeting in the evening, I cannot discuss the agenda now. No agenda has been set, political issues, floods, and other issues will be discussed. We will discuss in the evening about giving relaxations and preparation for the third wave," he said.

Karnataka BJP crisis

BJP State in-charge Arun Singh is on a three-day visit to Karnataka amid murmurs of a stir in the state’s BJP unit. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and CN Ashwathnarayan refuted Vishwanath's allegations and said that the issue of leadership has already been addressed by the BJP high command. He added that the concerned leadership will look into the matter.

"There's nothing like that. The national general secretary, party president have addressed this issue (leadership change in-state). We don't have to talk about this time and again. The concerned national leadership and state leadership will look into it," said Ashwathnarayan.

Several BJP MLAs and ministers have demanded that Yediyurappa should step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara claimed that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the state affairs.

(With inputs from ANI)