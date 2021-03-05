CM Yediyurappa Slams Siddaramaiah For Tirade On RSS, PM; Tells Cong To Focus On Themselves

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa lashed out at the Opposition for constantly criticizing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and claimed that he reached his current stature because of the training he received from RSS. BJP and Congress had a faceoff over RSS during the Assembly session on Thursday, with the latter terming 'One Nation, one election' as an RSS agenda. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa noted that the Opposition leaders, including Siddaramaiah, had no background or experience with RSS and that it would only grow stronger despite their criticism.

"In all situations, our opposition shout RSS. Whatever I am today, it is so because of RSS training that I received. Even the Prime Minister has admitted that even he is from RSS. Who are they? What is their background? The more they talk ill about RSS, it will be more powerful. They will not benefit from anything. They should make their party strong", said CM Yediyurappa

READ | Siddaramaiah Terms 'One Nation, One Poll' An 'RSS Agenda'; CM Hits Back 'Yes, We Are RSS'

Further, CM Yediyurappa slammed Siddaramaiah for commenting on PM Modi's beard and noted that the opposition was abusing the Prime Minister while the whole world respected him. Asserting that he and the Prime Minister were from RSS, CM questioned why Congress was talking about RSS in the 'One Nation, One Poll' debate. earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri also sought to know why the Opposition was dragging the name of the RSS in the debate.

READ | After Declaring 'Metro Man' Sreedharan As BJP’s Kerala CM Pick; MoS Muraleedharan Retracts

Siddaramaiah: 'Its a Central govt issue'

Elections to Lok Sabha & Vidhana Sabha is the subject of Union govt. Central govt should bring in amendment to the Constitution. There is no clarity about the intention of Central govt, so there is no need to discuss about One Nation, One Election in the Vidhana Sabha now.



1/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 4, 2021

.@BJP4Karnataka has taken up the subject of 'One Nation, One Election' for discussion in Assembly for the sake of publicity.



The rules of the house does not allow for the discussion on this subject. Hence we have opposed the same.



2/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 4, 2021

'One Nation, One Election' is the agenda of @RSSorg. They have already taken our country towards 'One Nation, One Leader' which is a bad sign.



We are ready to present our opinion if the State govt allows discussion on electoral reforms.



3/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 4, 2021

READ | More To Sasikala's 'retirement'? Jayalalithaa's Own 1989 'political Exit' In The Spotlight

PM Modi pitches 'One Nation One poll'

Prior to Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi pitched the 'One nation, One poll' idea at a rally in Agra. Terming it the need of the hour due to a various number of issues, he also held an all-party meeting on it after being re-elected. This move has been supported by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has publically rejected it calling the practice inconsistent with federalism.

"In India, elections take place almost every six months, hence I say that we should have Lok Sabha and state elections at the very same time. One election in every five years, isn't this what should happen? Shouldn't the expenditure be cut or not?," he said in his Agra rally in January 2019.

READ | TN BJP Welcomes Sasikala's Decision To Quit Politics; Says 'common Goal To Fight Evil DMK'