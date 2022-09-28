CM Yogi Adityanath & Dy CM KP Maurya Laud PFI Ban; 'anti-national Groups Not Entertained'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader hailed the massive step taken by the Narendra Modi government.

Welcoming the move by the central government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The ban imposed on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organizations indulging in anti-national activities is commendable.” “This is New India where terrorists, criminals, individuals, and organizations who pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the Nation and its security are not acceptable,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Notably, on Tuesday, the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

This comes in the wake of massive pan-India raids against the PFI in which multiple people were arrested.

KP Maurya welcomes Central govt's decision to ban PFI

Meanwhile, speaking to media representatives, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Pramod Maurya welcomed the government's action against PFI.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said, "People belonging to anti-national groups will be punished severely. Strict actions will be taken against them.” “I welcome the central government’s decision to ban PFI. This is ‘Naya Bharat’, people who conspire against the Nation will not be spared at any cost. Anti-terror activities will not be entertained," KP Maurya added.

Central govt bans PFI

On September 22, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.

Moreover, a total of 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested. As per sources, the operation was codenamed 'Operation Lotus' and involved months of planning and coordination with the involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In the second phase of this operation on September 27, more than 247 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in searches across seven states.

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the government believes that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.