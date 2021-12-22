CM Yogi Adityanath Dials Akhilesh Yadav After Wife Dimple & Daughter Test COVID Positive

After Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav and their daughter tested positive for COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a phone call to his predecessor Akhilesh to enquire about his wife and daughter's health.

After contracting the virus, Dimple Yadav took to Twitter on Wednesday and said, "I got the COVID test done, and the report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and am still not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself. All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their tests done soon."

COVID-19 in UP

As per reports, 23 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours and 15 persons have been discharged. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state is 211. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the situation of COVID-19 in a meeting at his residence on Tuesday, said that planned efforts should be made to provide better health facilities in the districts of Jhansi, Mahoba, Chitrakoot etc. of Bundelkhand region. CM Yogi has also given instructions to increase the number of beds in government hospitals from 100 to 200 for better health facilities.

India records over 200 Omicron cases

Meanwhile, India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus across 15 states and Union Territories so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14. The ministry data updated at 8 am also stated that India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190 - the lowest in 575 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, as per the data. The daily rise in new COVID infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 55 days now.

