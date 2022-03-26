CM Yogi Adityanath Directs 'Team UP' To Prepare Action Plan For Next 100 Days; Chairs Meet

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Saturday, a day after he was sworn-in following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly elections for the second time in the row. In the meeting chaired by the CM Yogi, officials were directed to make a plan of action of government for the next 100 days, six months, and a year. Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government is aiming to fulfil the promise of making the state a $100 million economy, made during election campaigns.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also stressed the need of carrying out the pledges made by the BJP in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the elections in a meeting with high-ranking government employees at Yojana Bhawan.

"The target is to make Uttar Pradesh the number one state of the country and the state's economy as the number one economy of the country. The roadmap for the future should be prepared with teamwork and inter-departmental coordination. For this work 'Team UP' will have to be engaged with full commitment. To make the state's economy USD1 trillion, 10 primary sectors should be identified," Yogi said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke about his government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and said, "Since our government's inception, we have had a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption since its inception. This should be effectively continued. Technology should be included on a large scale to achieve the objective of taking the schemes to every nook and corner of the state."

Yogi Adityanath emphasised the target for the next 5 years and said, "In the first term, our challenge was from mismanagement. Good governance has been established in the last five years. Now in the next five years, our competition will be with the works of our own first term. Now our competition with ourselves will start to further strengthen good governance. In such a situation, the establishment of good governance has to be carried forward with more strength."

CM Yogi's swear-in ceremony

Yogi Adityanath, breaking a 37-year taboo, was sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in a lavish event at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others were present at the ceremony. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers after Yogi Adityanath. There are 52 ministers in the Yogi government 2.0, comprising two Deputy Chief Ministers, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge, and 20 Ministers of State.

