CM Yogi Adityanath Eyes Mammoth Vaccination Drive For UP In June; Highlights Key Measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday briefed on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Yogi Adityanath spoke about the vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh amid the second wave of COVID-19. Adityanath stated that so far 1,83,32,104 people have been vaccinated in the state, while also informing that his government is eyeing a mammoth target of vaccinating over 90 lakh to 1 crore people in June.

Uttar Pradesh aims to vaccinate 1 crore people in June

"Today is 1st June and that is why a special campaign is being organised to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44. For this, we have installed 2100 booths across the state. For people above 45 years of age, we have installed more than 3000 booths," Yogi Adityanath informed.

Moreover, he also added that special booths in all 75 districts have been installed for government officials and journalists. Further elaborating on the measures of the state government, Yogi Adityanth added that for people who have children below 12 years of age, the state government has added special booths. A part of the Uttar Pradesh government's vaccination drive also includes vaccination for drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers. Yogi Adityanath informed that this initiative will begin after June 15.

कोरोना महामारी के बीच बच्चों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य से अभिभावकों का कोविड टीकाकरण प्राथमिकता के साथ किया जाएगा।



अगर आपका बच्चा 12 वर्ष से कम आयु का है, तो यथाशीघ्र निकटतम "अभिभावक स्पेशल टीकाकरण बूथ" पर जाएं और लगवाएं "टीका जीत का"।



कोरोना हारेगा, भारत जीतेगा — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2021

"The vaccination drive will now begin on a war footing. We are successfully tackling the second wave of Coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1430 positive cases. Active cases in our state remain at 32000," informed Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath's appeal to people

The Uttar Pradesh CM further made an appeal to people and said that protocol should be followed at all time. In addition, he also requested people to wear masks and follow the social distancing norms. Speaking on the testing, Yogi Adityanath has requested that people should not run away from the authorities conducting Coronavirus testing in the villages.