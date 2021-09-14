CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi; Says 'hatred Towards Criminals To Continue'

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for using 'Abba Jaan', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: "Who hates, how is that Yogi (Jo Nafrat kre, vo Yogi kaisa)". Reacting to this, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took a jibe at the Congress leader and said that if it is hate to bulldoze the empire of criminals and miscreants, then this hatred will continue unabated.

Yogi Adityanath hits back at Rahul Gandhi

जो नफ़रत करे,

वह योगी कैसा! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2021

जिन्ह कें रही भावना जैसी। प्रभु मूरति तिन्ह देखी तैसी।।



और हां श्रीमान राहुल जी!



अपराधियों और उपद्रवियों के साम्राज्य पर बुलडोजर चलाना अगर नफरत है, तो ये नफरत अनवरत जारी रहेगी... pic.twitter.com/hWSQN50bb6 — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) September 14, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Elections: CM Yogi's 'Abba Jaan' Jibe

This statement from Rahul Gandhi comes at a time when CM Yogi Adityanath is being criticised by the Opposition parties over his "Abba Jaan" remark. Earlier on September 12, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had alleged: "those who called Abba Jaan used to favour one community" implying that his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav appeased Muslims. Vowing that such kinds of acts would not occur under BJP, he had said that his government had indiscriminately distributed ration. His comments have been slammed by Congress and J&K NC as 'communal and hateful'.

Taking a jibe on Akhilesh Yadav, he had said, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Those who called their father Abbajan used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment".

CM Yogi: 'Wherever scorpion is...'

Following his "Abba Jaan" remark, CM Yogi in an attempt to continue his tirade against the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), the UP CM on Sunday had claimed that "Wherever the scorpion is, it will bite". Alleging that Congress and SP were pro-Taliban, casteist, dynastic and had even shot at Lord Ram's devotees, he urged UP citizens to re-elect the saffron party to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Yogi Adityanath had said, "What was lacking in Uttar Pradesh? Apart from disease, unemployment, mafia raj, corruption, what did the Congress, SP and BSP ruling here give to the state. The SP government along with their party leaders used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar."

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Image: ANI