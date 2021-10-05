CM Yogi Adityanath Informs Uttar Pradesh Has Developed 734 Urban Bodies Under His Regime

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while addressing an event in Lucknow, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', announced that the state has been able to achieve a significant development under the BJP led government in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were also present at the event.

CM Yogi Adityanath declared that the urban bodies in the state have gone up to 734 now, from 654 earlier. While addressing the people, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the state has been able to achieve the new feat, under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciated the PM’s vision for the ‘new Uttar Pradesh’, which has enabled the state to achieve the “new peak” of development.

"In the previous government, there was a demand to expand the city limits with the status of Nagar Panchayat to the towns with a population of 25,000. Before 2017, there were 654 urban bodies which have gone to 734 today, due to which people are getting basic facilities," he said while addressing the gathering at 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo, CM Adityanath said.

PM Modi digitally handed over the keys of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) houses to beneficiaries

While at the event PM Modi also digitally handed over the keys of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) houses to beneficiaries in 75 districts of the state, more than 75,000 beneficiaries were given the houses. Speaking at the handover of the Awas Yojana houses, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the centre has sanctioned over 17.3 lakh houses till now, over 8.8 lakh people have been given houses so far. "More will be given today by the PM Modi," Union Minister further added.

Talking about the same, Puri apprised that the Modi government has invested over Rs. 1.57 crore in the urban development scheme over the last 6 years. "From 2004 to 2014, Rs 1.57 crore was invested in the urban development under central schemes. In the last 6 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the investment in urban development has been increased to seven-folds. Today Rs 11.83 crore has been invested," Puri said.

Uttar Pradesh CM also spoke about the state’s vaccination drive and said that the state has successfully vaccinated over 11 crore vaccines and conducted over 8 crore COVID-19 tests.



With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI