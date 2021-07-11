CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New UP Population Policy, Says 'focus Towards Development'

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the new Population Policy 2021-30, a day after the state Law Commission uploaded its Population Bill draft for public scrutiny. The new policy came on the occasion of 'World Population Day' when the Chief Minister urged citizens to pledge to remain aware of problems caused by extensive population. According to the state authorities, the provision of this legislation shall apply to a married couple where the boy is not less than 21 years of age and the girl is not less than 18.

While giving his address at the inauguration event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this policy has been made keeping several problems caused by the high population in mind.

"Entire world has time-to-time raised concerns over increasing population as it can cause problem to development and this discussion has been going on from past several years. Keeping in mind different problems caused by excessive population, we have made this policy to control it. Until and unless we don't open our eyes towards this problem of increasing population, it will not get solved, added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He also highlighted the sustainable development target set by the United Nations.

UP New Population Policy 2021-30

As per the bill, public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three percent increase in the employer's contribution fund under the National Pension Scheme. The state will also be forming a population fund to successfully implement the policy.

The new policy will also incentivise the government employees who follow the two-child policy as they will be eligible to get two additional increments during their service, free health care and insurance coverage to the spouse, rebate on charges for utilities such as electricity, water and house tax, among other benefits. Non-government employees who follow the two-child and one-child policy will be eligible to get rebates on electricity and water bills, house tax and home loans.

To further create awareness, the centers along with NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, spread knowledge about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state, added the policy.