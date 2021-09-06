Exuding confidence ahead of UP polls, CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, predicted that Uttar Pradesh's per capita income would exceed the country's in the next five years. Addressing the 'Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan' in Varanasi, Adityanath said that the event was a method to change the inferiority perception in the country and the world. UP, currently has a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs. 17.06 trillion, while India is at Rs 222.48 trillion, according to Statista.

"In the next 5 years, per capita income of Uttar Pradesh will exceed the country’s per capita income," says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/MnxwJt07mL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

बाबा विश्वनाथ व माँ गंगा की कृपा से काशी में जो भव्य व दिव्य 'प्रवासी भारतीय सम्मेलन' आयोजित हुआ, अविस्मरणीय है।



काशी में प्रवासी भारतीय सम्मेलन, प्रयागराज कुंभ आदि हमारे लिए आयोजन मात्र नहीं थे, देश व विश्व में हमारे प्रति व्याप्त हीन भावना की धारणा को बदलने के माध्यम थे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2021

Moreover, with the recent 20.1% GDP growth witnessed in Q1 of FY 21-22, India's per capita as of March 2021 is $ 1947.417, while Uttar Pradesh's is $1000, according to CEIC figures. In 2020, the GDP had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the April-June quarter 2020. Notably, India’s economy has still not returned to the pre-COVID level, as per a PTI report. In value terms, the GDP stood at Rs 32,38,020 crore in April-June 2021-22, lower than Rs 35,66,708 crore in the corresponding period of the 2019-20 financial year.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term. Polls will be held in February 2022.