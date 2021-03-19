Last Updated:

CM Yogi Adityanath Presents 4 Year Report Card, Lists Key Achievements Carried Out In UP

Yogi Adityanath spoke about the achievements of his government in the last four years, said, "Let us go together on the new journey 'new UP'

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
On Uttar Pradesh government's completion of four years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about the achievements of his government in the last four years, said, "Let us go together on the new journey of the development of 'new Uttar Pradesh' ..."

"In UP, the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed 7 years ago today. The change we made has given a new identity to UP. Today UP moves towards development. First, we were not in the name of development in the first 3 places. Today we are in second place in the ease of doing business. The UP economy is second in our country today," said CM Yogi. 

The UP CM added, "In 2017, when we formed govt, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities and rights."

He also said, "In the last 4 years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)"

"Unemployment has come down. Investment has increased, per capita income has increased. PM implemented MSP in 2018. Record purchase on MSP Rs 66000 crore has been transferred by DBT to farmers," he further added. 

CM Yogi Adityanath Lists Some Achievements In UP On Completion Of 4 Years

  • 1.27 lakh crore paid to sugarcane farmers in the past 4 years.
  • State govt successfully brought a diversified change in the state. We brought a change in every field
  • No riots in the state in the past 4 years. The actions of state govt on those who break law and order have set the standard and are taken positively countrywide. Today the perception of the state has changed. UP has become the best place for investment in the country.
  • The police station has undergone an infrastructural change, 59 police station, 4 women stations, 16 cybercrime station has been established in the state. We are working towards setting forensic labs in 18 ranges. Zero tolerance for crime. 66% drop in dacoit cases, 45% drop in RAPE cases, 19% drop in murder cases. Special focus is given on women's security. 

First Published:
