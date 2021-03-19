CM Yogi Adityanath Presents 4 Year Report Card, Lists Key Achievements Carried Out In UP

On Uttar Pradesh government's completion of four years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about the achievements of his government in the last four years, said, "Let us go together on the new journey of the development of 'new Uttar Pradesh' ..."

"In UP, the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed 7 years ago today. The change we made has given a new identity to UP. Today UP moves towards development. First, we were not in the name of development in the first 3 places. Today we are in second place in the ease of doing business. The UP economy is second in our country today," said CM Yogi. READ | UP CM Yogi rallies for BJP in 'land of change' Bengal; remarks on CM Mamata's temple visit

The UP CM added, "In 2017, when we formed govt, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities and rights."

He also said, "In the last 4 years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)"

"Unemployment has come down. Investment has increased, per capita income has increased. PM implemented MSP in 2018. Record purchase on MSP Rs 66000 crore has been transferred by DBT to farmers," he further added.

