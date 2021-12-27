CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Parties; 'they Only Did Vote Bank Politics In UP'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, December 27, slammed the political parties who governed the state before 2017 and said the parties only did vote bank politics. According to CM Yogi, opposition political parties attacked 'Ram Bhakts' with an aim to get more votes.

Addressing a public event in Pratapgarh, Yogi Adityanath said, "Earlier government had no place for the poor, widows because they only did vote bank politics. They felt that by firing at 'Ram Bhakts' they would get votes, so they did that".

Citing the difference between the earlier parties and the BJP-led government, Yogi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pledged to build Ayodya Ram Mandir which is being constructed.

Yogi attacks opposition over black money scandal

Referring to development projects taken up in Pratapgarh, the Chief Minister stated, "Today we inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 554 crores here. Now Pratapgarh has its own medical college".

He then asked the earlier government why no medical colleges were built in the region. He said BJP delivers what they promise.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today Rs 554 crore is being spent on development here. This money was not spent on development 5 years ago, this money used to go into the hands of brokers, and chin was taken in the walls. Today the Income Tax Department is withdrawing that money, now that money will be spent in building the house of the poor".

Earlier on October 5, PM Modi digitally handed over 75,000 keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) residences in 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: ANI