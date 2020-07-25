'Entire Nation Came Together For This Day After 500 Years,' CM Yogi Ahead Of Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration to discuss their preparedness with respect to the historic day. "For 500 years, the nation kept struggling to build the temple. Everyone came together throughout these years and finally we have reached this auspicious moment where we are getting ready to lay the foundation of the temple. We rose above our differences for this," said Yogi Adityanath.

'Will make Ayodhya the pride of the nation'

"Ayodhya has had such an impact on the nation and abroad, we saw last year what South Korea felt about the place. And now the result of our struggles under PM's leadership is the function on August 5. We will follow all norms and protocols that day pertaining to Corona. Numbers will be limited that day but keeping in mind the grandness of the occasion. We will make Ayodhya the pride of the nation," added Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath added that their celebrations ahead of the auspicious day will begin from tomorrow itself where each and every person will engage in a cleanliness drive just like how people clean their homes ahead of Diwali.

"From tomorrow we will begin our preparations. Till August 3, our preparations will go on like we practice the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan before Diwali. Buildings, roads, streets everything will be cleaned, people should understand we're coming together for a common good. On August 4-5 we will light up diyas in our houses and temples because Ayodhya is associated with Diwali," said Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to review the preparations where he held a meeting with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and seers as well. CM Yogi Adityanth also visited the Hanuman Garhi to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Read: UP CM Adityanath Reviews Preparations In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan On Aug 5

Read: Ayodhya Case Litigant Iqbal Ansari Disagrees With AIMIM MP, Welcomes PM Modi's Aug 5 Visit

Ram Temple construction to commence on Aug 5

The Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. The PM and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony on August 5. The guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Be 161-feet Tall; 'L&T Team Has Reached Spot To Start Construction'

Read: Subramanian Swamy Seeks PM's Assurance That Centre Won't Take Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir