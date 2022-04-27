CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Modi For His 'COVID Mantra'; Apprises Of UP's Case Tally

While attending the twenty-fourth meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM for his guidance and asserted that UP was earnestly abiding by the protocols and directives being set by the Union government.

Speaking after PM Modi’s address, Yogi Adityanath informed about the COVID situation in the state and stated that the positivity rate was recorded at 1.87% in UP and over 31 crore vaccine shots have been administered so far. He also informed that in view of the rising cases, masks have been made mandatory in the capital city of Lucknow and the NCR region.

“I'm thankful for PM. His mantra to control COVID is being followed earnestly in UP. Our positivity rate is 1.87% and over 31 crore vaccine shots have been administered. We've made masks mandatory in Lucknow & NCR,"Yogi Adityanath said.

'COVID-19 not over yet, have to stay alert': PM Modi to states

Besides chairing the COVID review meeting, where along with Chief Ministers, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also in attendance, PM Modi urged all stakeholders to remain alert amid the rising trend of cases.

Maintaining that the pandemic remains a key challenge, he called for a pre-emptive, proactive, and collective approach to stop the spread of the infection at the outset. Stressing the need to promote COVID appropriate behaviour in public places, he further urged the state governments to ensure that the health infrastructure remains functional. During the meeting, PM further emphasised that vaccinating children at the earliest should be the biggest priority as schools have reopened.

PM Modi remarked, "It is clear that the COVID-19 challenge is not over yet. We are watching in European countries how Omicron and its sub-variants can create a serious situation. In the last few months in some countries, many surges have happened due to these sub-variants. The Indians have managed to keep the situation under control compared to other countries. Despite this, we have to remain alert owing to how cases are rising in the last two weeks in some states. We have learnt a lot from the wave that came a few months ago. All citizens successfully tackled Omicron without panic."

He added, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96% of the elderly population in the country have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 85% of citizens aged over 15 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine as well. You understand, and the analysis of global experts is that vaccine is the biggest shield to save oneself from the coronavirus".