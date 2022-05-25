CM Yogi Appeals For Decency In UP Assembly; Doesn't Want Inappropriate Language Used

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of the first budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly in Lucknow after the BJP returned to power with an overwhelming win in the recently concluded state polls, said that unparliamentary language should not be used in the assembly. He also stressed preserving the values of assembly is essential.

CM Adityanath in the UP assembly said, "While giving speeches, it is essential to maintain the decorum of the assembly. Inappropriate language should not be used in the assembly. Proper language should be used. We must preserve the values of the assembly."

Leaders of all parties were present in the session. This session is also different as it is conducted under National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), entailing a paperless system.

Samajwadi Party chief and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly said, "Samajwadi Party (SP) has carried out many developmental activities during our regime." In response to the SP supremo, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "SP did not do the real work."

"No matter how much you brag about your development, but people of UP have rejected you and elected BJP for second consecutive term. People of UP will continue rejecting you even in 2024 like they did in 2017, 2019, and 2022. Yes, you might have started some works, but just announcing schemes, does not mean that you have completed the work. Stop being announcement Ministers. We have implemented all the schemes," he added, picking up the credit-war that had been parked at the time of elections.

CM Yogi slams Akhilesh Yadav over 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' remark

On the first day of the session, CM Yogi had raised and slammed SP over Mulayam Singh's 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' remark on rape. He said that such a comment is inexcusable and that strict action is being taken against crimes against women. While addressing the assembly, CM Yogi said, "Any type of crime is unforgivable. Especially on crimes related to women, the government is taking strict action against the criminals with full seriousness. This is the government of BJP, here it cannot be said about the criminals that 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' (boys make mistakes). If anyone is a criminal, then action is taken against him only under zero tolerance."

It is pertinent to mention here that the 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' was an infamous remark made by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 over rape cases when the SP was in power. Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mentioned the rape of a 19-year-old girl and had raised the issue of law and order in the Vidhan Sabha. He had said that the current government talks about zero tolerance and no one else can imagine that this is the same UP where zero tolerance is being talked about.