CM Yogi Claims Rahul, Priyanka Would've Fled To Italy If COVID Had Struck During Cong Rule

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fired a jibe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's family on Thursday and claimed that if the pandemic had occurred during the Congress administration, the "brother-sister duo would have fled to Italy," targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lambasted the Opposition during his speech at the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan, saying, "When COVID-19 struck, if there had there been a Congress government, then brother and sister would have fled to Italy. If there had been Samajwadi Party (SP) government, then there would have been a competition between the uncle and the nephew to misappropriate aid and the poor would not have been cared for. God knows what would have happened under 'Behenji'."

CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Oppn

The Chief Minister went on to target the Samajwadi Party, saying, "No one would have dared to open fire at Ram Bhakts on November 2, 1990, if the BJP had been in power. It was 'Ramdrohi' who ordered the shooting at Ram Sewaks in order to gain votes. Those who do not belong to Ram are not ours."

He also questioned SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent visit with the family of student leader Umar Khalid, saying, "An anti-national had given the slogan 'Desh ke tukde honge', and after giving this slogan recently his family members met the chief of a political party (SP). Umar Khalid's family members met this party's chief. What does this prove? This proves the party's intentions for the state."

The Chief Minister added that the Central administration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was taking initiatives to improve a lot of backward castes. "Giving the OBC Commission a constitutional prerogative was a significant step toward empowering backward communities," he noted. He mentioned that numerous government programmes were being executed without discrimination for the benefit of various populations.

Man with revolver caught at Yogi's event

Earlier in the day, UP police nabbed a man on Thursday who was allegedly carrying a revolver to an event in Basti district that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to attend. The culprit had come 45 minutes before Adityanath with his revolver and was immediately removed from the hall. Four police officers posted to the Basti district have been suspended, while reports on three more have been forwarded to the department.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI