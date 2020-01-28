CM Yogi Defends 'shoot Traitors' & 'shot Like Dogs' Remarks By BJP Netas As 'nationalist'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami came in defense of the BJP leaders who made controversial remarks in the last few weeks. Siding with the BJP leaders, Adityanath called them 'nationalists.'

On January 16, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stirred controversy with his deplorable comment wherein he said that those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) were "shot like dogs" in BJP-ruled states. Standing by his comment, Ghosh stated that he said it 'in favour of the country.' When questioned over the contentious statement, Yogi Adityanath asked, "Did you like it?" "How else should an anti-national be treated?" the UP chief minister asked. Asking the media to appreciate the 'nationalist' statement, he said, "If there is an anti-national, who speaks of breaking the nation, so if a person, a nationalist is saying it, I think the least the media should do is appreciate it."

Yogi Adityanath was asked about Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur's 'shoot the traitors' statement, to which the BJP leader responded saying, "If we are investigating as per law and order, there is a problem. If a nationalist makes use of such a language somewhere, then you don't even like it. Then what is the way? It is a thought." Thakur on Monday was seen chanting an inflammatory slogan in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Incidentally, the Union Minister is part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which will present the Union Budget on February 1.

Yogi Adityanath's 'revenge' remark

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, himself faced a lot of flak last month in December he stated that those who destroyed the public property and resorted to violence will have to pay the price as his government will "take revenge." The statement came after the violence that was unleashed in Uttar Pradesh over anti-CAA protests. Several people lost their lives in the protests. "They(rioters) have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge on them," Adityanath had said. "Violence in the name of the demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister had said. Uttar Pradesh saw the most number of deaths among protestors, including an 8-year-old from Varanasi.

