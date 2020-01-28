CM Yogi Defends UP Cops Over 'coward' Sharjeel Imam Managing To Flee To Bihar Pre-arrest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke about ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh protest mastermind Sharjeel Imam who was just hours earlier arrested in Bihar's Jehanabad for making a provocative speech in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) a few days back.

'If Imam considered himself that courageous...'

The UP CM was asked about how Imam could make such provocative remarks if the state government was aware of it and if they had formed 16 teams to arrest him, how was that he was arrested in Bihar? He replied, "It's not like this, the state police did their duty with honesty. If Imam considered himself that courageous, then he would not have left UP like a coward. Whatever incident happened, it happened on the campus of AMU. The Administration of the University was made aware of this. It's a central university, we respect its autonomy and we do so till a point it does not challenge the law and order."

'We were ready to take action'

Yogi Adityanath added that the police will not enter a university until the administration gives them permission to do so. "We lodged an FIR against Imam and conducted search operations too," he said. Yogi Adityanath was then asked that if the UP Police had the information about the incident, then why did it wait for the media reports to take action, to which he responded by saying, "We had all the facts and we were ready to take action as well."

Dramatic visuals of Sharjeel Imam's arrest emerged, wherein he could be seen getting nabbed by Delhi Police officials in his hometown. A crowd of Police officials surrounding the site of his arrest was captured by Republic Media Network. Earlier on Monday, Imam's home in Jahanabad was raided. It was further reported by ANI that Jahanabad police had even detained his brother. In addition to his hometown, the Delhi Police on Monday conducted raids across Mumbai, Patna, Delhi. Until Tuesday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC had been filed against Imam at various locations.

Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech

In the video, Imam had said, "If we have five lakh organised people then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. Our responsibility is to cut Assam from India then Government will hear our voice. If we have to help Assam then we will have to cut Assam from rest of India.“ Sharjeel Imam had also posted a post on Facebook and said, “The model of Shaheen Bagh protest is of Road Blockade, rest are secondary, understand the difference between chakka jam (Road Blockade) and dharna (Protest), Do protest in every city, tell the people about the chakka jam (Road Blockade), and then prepare and sit on the National Highways.”

