UP: CM Yogi Directs District Officials To Ensure 100 Percent Lockdown In COVID-19 Hotspots

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with 75 district officials, asking them to ensure that a 100 per cent lockdown is followed strictly in all the areas declared as hotspots in the state. The chief minister also directed the authorities to take every necessary precaution, including sealing off the entire area, even if a single COVID-19 case comes to light.

"Some people have not been taking the lockdown seriously. I appeal you to ensure that there is no violation of the restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19. Even if a single case comes to light the entire area should be sealed off," Yogi Adityanath told his officials.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has recorded 410 cases of Coronavirus and he does not want any further increase in the number. Earlier on Wednesday, the UP government had declared sealing off hotspot areas in 15 districts.

UP Government seals Coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions. The restrictions in these pockets will be stricter than those under the lockdown already in place. Unlike in the lockdown so far, people will not be allowed to go out to buy groceries. Officials said the administration will ensure doorstep delivery of items like vegetables and milk in these clusters.

Passes issued to allow essential movement is cancelled in these hotspots which will remain sealed up to April 15 morning, when the current three-week nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. In addition to the creation of these containment zones, the government said it is doubling testing for coronavirus about 1,500 tests will now be conducted in the state every day and will make wearing face covers mandatory for those moving out of their homes.

The identified hotspots include 22 clusters in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kanpur, seven in Meerut and four each in Varanasi, Sahanaranpur and Maharajganj. There are three hotspots in Shamli, Bulandshahr, Basti and Firozabad, and one each in Bareilly and Sitapur. State capital Lucknow has eight major and four minor coronavirus clusters.

