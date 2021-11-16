CM Yogi Lauds Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration, Says 'will Help Eastern UP To Develop'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the crowd on the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, said that the completion of the development project will provide the state a major boost. The UP CM also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation of the expressway three years ago. Adityanath said, “Three years ago, the foundation of the expressway was laid. Despite the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19 pandemic), the expressway is ready for inauguration on schedule.”

The UP CM also asserted that the expressway is not just to travel for the people of Uttar Pradesh as it will allow the eastern portion of Uttar Pradesh to flourish and develop. He said that the portion of the state has somewhat remained neglected since the country attained Independence from the colonial rule. Yogi Adityanath added, “We are laying the foundation of new India. Purvanchal will become the lifeline for development in eastern UP.”

The Chief Minister said, ”In the last 4.5 years, we have not only worked for development but for infrastructure as well. The result is in front of us.” He further announced that work is already underway for four more expressways in the state, namely Bundelkhand, Ganga, Gorakhpur and Ballia. He also said that four cities in the state already have the metro facility and soon, metro facility will be open in the city of Kanpur as well.

PM Modi shares his views on Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway, which was constructed at a cost of about Rs 22,500 crores. PM Modi said, “When I laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway 3 years ago, I had never thought that I would land here on an aircraft one day.” He added, “Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land 3-4 years back.” Modi also said that those who did not believe in the current UP government should visit the expressway to see for themselves.