CM Yogi Launches Free Food Grains Distribution Programme Ahead Of UP Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Nishulk Khadyan Vitaran (Free Food Grains Distribution) programme on Sunday, which will offer free food to the state's underprivileged from Diwali until Holi next year. The initiative was launched in accordance with the National Food Security Act. The chief minister, speaking at the event, stated, "Today, the state government is implementing the prime minister's free ration distribution scheme. The Corona pandemic is in its third wave around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a free food distribution scheme during the pandemic, which benefited 80 crores of poor individuals. The state government initiated the scheme, which has benefited nearly 15 crore people. The government of Uttar Pradesh also provided free food grains for a three-month period."

"The benefit of double food distribution of the double engine government should reach the needy, so the free food distribution scheme is being launched that would extend the free food distribution from Diwali to Holi," Yogi added.

Free Food Grains Distribution programme by Yogi govt

The Centre and the state, according to CM Yogi, are prepared to confront the third wave of COVID-19 if it enters the country. "The Central government began distributing free food from Ram Navami to Diwali during the second wave in the country. When there is concern about the third wave in the country, both the central and state governments are prepared to fight," the UP chief minister stated. He claimed that past governments moved food from Uttar Pradesh to other states, but that the scheme is being administered in a transparent manner under his government.

"The entire scheme is being carried out in an open and transparent manner. Prior to 2017, the food was sold to the food mafia and transported from Uttar Pradesh to another state. During the former government's leadership, death from famine was common," CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned. The programme began in March of 2020. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre offers five kilogrammes of rice or wheat, free of charge, to every poor individual every month under PMGKAY.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter @ANI News UP