CM Yogi Lays Foundation Stone For Open University; Says Everyone Will Get Benefit Of NEP

"The completion of the construction of the Gorakhpur regional centre of the Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj in 2023 will benefit over 7500 students," informed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the students and staff during the ceremony of laying the foundation stone. The students of the university, with this new centre, will move from a place which was rented by the educational institution.

Yogi Adityanath praised the freedom fighter, Rajarshi Tandon whose name has been given to the university and extolled his contribution not only to the freedom movement but also his achievements in the field of social service, Hindi language, education and politics.

The foundation stone of the University's own regional centre in Gorakhpur is being laid in the Amrut Varsha (75 years of independence) and it will be ready by 2023, the 25th year since its inception in 1998. It will benefit over 7600 students, who are associated with the centre.

NEP to enable students to get two degrees at a time

Mentioning the National Education Policy (NEP) in his speech, which was launched in 2020, UP CM Adityanath hailed the new policy and said never before in the history of the country was it possible to get two degrees at a time however the new NEP has provisions which enable students to get two degrees simultaneously and hence he urged the students to take advantage of the courses launched by the centre, which will be in demand, especially after the pandemic.

CM Yogi also informed about the benefits of the IT infrastructure set up by the University which will allow classes to be conducted by connecting all the 1200 other centres associated with the university, given they have also procured the necessary smart class infrastructure.

UP's state budget for 2022-23, allocates Rs 84,952 crores for education

The Uttar Pradesh government hiked the total outlay for the education sector for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 84,952 crore, a hike of 32%.

The state-run schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, for which Rs 10 crore has been earmarked. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khurana also announced that conventional schools will be extended to the level of classes I - XII.

IMAGE: @myogiadityanath - TWITTER