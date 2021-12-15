CM Yogi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Patel In Lucknow, Hails Iron Man's Contribution

In his tribute to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the 'iron man' of India gave a befitting reply to those who tried to break India. Attacking the previous state Government, Yogi Adityanath said that even without the permission of then Prime Minister, Patel remained adamant to fight those working against India. The Chief Minister was speaking after paying his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by garlanding his statue at Sardar Patel Park, Lucknow where he also marked that many are still working against the nation.

The attack by UP CM came almost a month after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had courted controversy when he mentioned Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a speech, along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Yogi Adityanath says the country will not tolerate comparison of national hero to Jinnah:

"Modiji built the tallest statue of our ironman in Gujarat. This work signifies national integration. Some people there talk about breaking India. India will not tolerate when our national hero is compared to villains like Jinnah," said Yogi Adityanath.

"On the 71st death anniversary of Vishwakarma, farmer well-wisher, Iron Man of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, I paid humble tribute by garlanding his statue at Sardar Patel Park, Lucknow. We are committed to build the India of his dreams under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister," tweeted UP CM in Hindi.

आधुनिक भारत के विश्वकर्मा, किसान हितचिंतक, लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी की 71वीं पुण्यतिथि पर सरदार पटेल पार्क, लखनऊ स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में हम उनके सपनों का भारत बनाने हेतु प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

'Jinnah Vs Ganna' battle in UP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, CM Yogi had earlier referred to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party regime as 'Jinnah' and farmers of the state as 'Ganna' (sugarcane) and said the tussle between them would prevail. Stating with conviction that it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 which redressed the grievances of sugar mills' farmers, he had exuded confidence over acing the 2022 Assembly polls.

Similarly, BJP national president J P Nadda had also recently attacked the Opposition, saying "Jinnah is theirs and ‘ganna’ is ours". Addressing his party workers here, Nadda said the Yogi Adityanath-led state government made a record payment to sugarcane farmers.