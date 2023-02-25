CM Yogi Slams Samajwadi Party For Patronising Mafia, Says No Law Breaker Will Be Spared

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, February 25, castigated the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party, during a discussion in the Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) while speaking on law and order situation as well as the development initiatives undertaken by his government. With the opposition raising the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the Bahujan Samaj Party Raju Pal murder case in 2005, Yogi pointed out that the main accused in the twin cases is a patron of the Samajwadi Party.

“Atiq Ahmed on whom the victim’s family has registered a case is a mafia patron of the mafia patron of the Samajwadi Party,” stated Yogi as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs cheered on and thumped the tables.

Umesh Pal was shot dead on Friday, February 24, in Prayagraj at his residence. Both his gunners too were shot at with one of them, Sandeep Nishad, succumbing to his injuries at a city hospital later. Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house on Friday evening.

“The mafia which carried out the act is outside UP and has become the MLA and MP with the help of Samajwadi Party. Whoever the mafia may be, the government will work towards bringing him to justice,” added the CM.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the main accused in the Raju Pal murder case, is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central jail in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak called that killing “very saddening” and asserted that the state government will not spare anyone involved in the case. “The Special Task Force is on it and all the accused will be arrested. We will take the whole matter to the fast track court and will give severe punishment,” he said.

While exhorting the opposition legislators to let the Assembly run in an democratic way, Yogi Adityanath pointed out that everyone witnessed the way some of the opposition MLAs tried to disrupt the house.

“Prayagraj accused will not be spared at any cost. They gave patronage to mafias and goons whereas we have taken action against such elements. Our government acted against mafias while earlier they were protected and shielded by whom, everyone knows it. They bow down before criminals and mafias. They created ruckus and halted the session. What message are you giving? They are not respecting the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, will they respect citizens?,” he asserted as opposition MLAs raised slogans.

Taking potshots at the Samajwadi Party, he stated, "Power can be inherited, but wisdom cannot be. The perception of UP was spoiled by those people who divided the society on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We talk about 'Ease of Living', they talk about 'caste."