'Traitors Like Sharjeel Imam Fleeing UP Because Of Strong Law & Order,' Says CM Yogi

Hours after JNU student and Shaheen Bagh protest organiser Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stated that no criminal or traitor like Imam feels safe in Uttar Pradesh and that is why they run away.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, when asked about Sharjeel Imam's open call to 'cut off North-East India' at AMU, Yogi spoke about how the law and order system has strengthened in order to deal with criminals and traitors in the state under his government.

"No criminal or traitor can feel safe in Uttar Pradesh. Our security forces are capable to deal with such kinds of criminals and traitors. Traitors and criminals like Imam are fleeing from UP because of the strong law and order in the state. No one is allowed to take the law into their hands."

'If Sharjeel Imam was brave, he wouldn't have run away'- CM Yogi

Talking further about the arrest of Sharjeel Imam, Yogi stated that Imam wouldn't have run away from UP if he was brave. "If he was brave enough, he wouldn't have run away from UP. We have told all universities that if their internal matters will disrupt the law, then we will surely carry out an inquiry."

"We don't permit such kind of activities in UP. The kind of environment created by opposition parties over CAA in UP is not acceptable. UP police have exposed those who are creating an environment of fear," Yogi added.

READ | Yogi govt forms 16 teams for a manhunt after Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' call

Sharjeel Imam arrested

After a four day hunt, Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad. He is currently being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. His brother had been detained by Jehanabad police at the nearby Kako police station for questioning Sharjeel's whereabouts.

READ | Sharjeel Imam arrested, BJP seeks Kejriwal's reply on 'arrest him' dare to Amit Shah

Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech

A video had emerged, wherein Sharjeel Imam was seen instructing the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on January 16 to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways & roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam'.

He lied, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

READ | Amit Shah reacts on Sharjeel Imam's arrest; calls him 'more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar'

READ | Nitish Kumar says 'No one can break India' after Sharjeel Imam's arrest in Bihar