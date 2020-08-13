'CMO A Centre Of Corruption': Chennithala Slams CM Vijayan Over COVID-19 & Gold Smuggling

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and alleged that the CMO has become a centre of corruption and stated that CM’s sympathisers were attacking media persons and their families on social media. Chennithala also named a few cases alleging corruption, including the Kerala gold smuggling racket.

"From the Sprinklr deal to Life Mission projects, all had links to corruption. The CM has taken a stand that no media can report about the alleged lady in the gold smuggling case. By saying this, the CM is questioning the media's intelligence and using cyber activists to hinder them, with the press secretary leading the attack. When they praise him, he welcomes them with a red carpet," Chennithala said.

READ | Kozhikode Plane Crash: 89 Injured Discharged; 22 Among 83 In Serious Condition: Kerala Govt

READ | 'Critical Flaws In Kerala Govt's COVID-19 Response Strategy, Says Chennithala: CM Dismisses Charge

He further raised questions over the alleged link between the CMO with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling racket and said that the chief minister is scared of the matter coming to light.

"Vijayan is afraid because all the facts are coming out one by one and that people are losing faith in him. He does not answer questions in press conferences. I want to ask the CM how Swapna Suresh got Rs 1 crore as commission in the government's flagship project. Why did Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh go to the UAE four days ahead of the CM's visit to sign a contract with Red Crescent?" he questioned.

He even brought attention to the COVID-19 situation in the state and slammed the Kerala government's response to the pandemic.

"For the last four months, the CM has been insulting the Opposition who raised the issues related to COVID-19. When we said that the only option was to increase the number of tests, the CM said that if the number of tests increases, there will be a shortage of kits. Now there is no shortage of kits in India and test positivity ratio shows that Kerala is not conducting adequate tests," he said.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,212 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 22 health workers, and five deaths taking the infection count to 38,144 and the toll to 125. The chief minister said the day's recoveries stood at 880 and there were 13,045 active cases.

Besides COVID-19, the gold smuggling racket which sent shockwaves across the nation has put the state government on radar due to the alleged involvement of officials from CMO in the racket. The prime accused Swapna Suresh was said to be hired by former principal secretary M Sivasankaran who has now been stripped of his responsibilities after the racket got exposed and the case is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency who even pointed out on the terror financing angle in the smuggling racket.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Kerala Cops Using Call Records Of COVID-19 Patients For Contact Tracing: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

READ | Kerala's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 38,000; Toll Rises To 125