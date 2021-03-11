CMs Captain Amarinder & Hemat Soren Disgusted, Concerned By Alleged Attack On WB CM Mamata

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, several leaders from Congress, Left and other political parties came forward to show concern. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanded a probe in the matter. Punjab CM wished "speedy recovery" to Banerjee and said that those who have committed the crime must be put "behind the bars."

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh condemns alleged attack on Bengal CM

Taking to Twitter, Singh condemned the alleged attack on West Bengal CM in Nandigram. He wrote, "Disgusted to read of attack on West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial. Violence has no place in politics and civilized society. I wish her a speedy recovery. Those responsible must be put behind bars."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren demands probe

Jharkhand CM Soren also extended his concern over the matter. He said that it is disturbing to know about such incidents from the poll-bound state and demanded a "high-level investigation". He wrote on Twitter, "Concerned & disturbed to know about the foot injury & hospitalisation of @MamataOfficial Didi during her election campaign in Nandigram. A high-level investigation should be conducted to identify those behind this incident & punished. I wish her a speedy and healthy recovery.

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 people alleging a 'conspiracy' behind the incident. The alleged attack took place as the TMC chief was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram. However, after the alleged attack, the Centre on Wednesday offered Z+ security to Mamata Banerjee with security cover of a CRPF elite group. Also, two persons claiming to be eye-witnesses from Nandigram have refuted Banerjee's claims.